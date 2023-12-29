Foerster earned a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Canucks.
Nabbed by the Flyers with the 23rd overall pick from 2020, Foerster continues to sharpen his game at the top level. The 21-year-old has five goals and eight assists -- including four points on the man advantage -- through 32 contests. Unlike last year, Foerster hasn't required any seasoning with the AHL's Phantoms.
More News
-
Flyers' Tyson Foerster: Contributes assist•
-
Flyers' Tyson Foerster: Scoring streak reaches four games•
-
Flyers' Tyson Foerster: Three-game point streak•
-
Flyers' Tyson Foerster: Gets only goal in shootout•
-
Flyers' Tyson Foerster: Gets on scoresheet with helper•
-
Flyers' Tyson Foerster: Bags helper in win•