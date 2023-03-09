Foerster was recalled from AHL Lehigh Valley on Thursday,
Foerster has 18 goals and 20 assists in 56 games during his first full season in the AHL. The former first-round pick, 23rd overall, in 2020, Foerster is expected to be a scorer with the Flyers as his shot was ranked among the best during his draft year.
