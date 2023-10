Foerster notched an assist against the Wild on Thursday.

Foerster has picked up two assists in six games this season, including one with the man advantage. Still, the 21-year-old winger has yet to tickle the twine despite slotting into a top-six role and averaging 2:32 of ice time with the man advantage. With just three more outings, Foerster will exceed his games played total from last season as he cements himself as a full-time NHL player.