Foerster produced a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Friday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

The Flyers scored three power-play goals in total on the afternoon, with Foerster potting the first early in the first period by snapping a shot past Leevi Merilainen from the high slot. Foerster has caught fire over the last week, popping for two goals and seven points in the last four games, and he's put together six goals and 14 points through 27 contests in 2026-27. Friday's effort doubled his power-play point total on the season.