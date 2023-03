Foerster was elevated from AHL Lehigh Valley on Tuesday, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Foerster has played in two NHL games this season in which he notched two shots, four PIM and five hits while averaging 15:21 of ice time. With both Wade Allison (undisclosed) and Brendan Lemieux (undisclosed) dealing with injuries, Foerster could be pressed into service versus Vegas on Tuesday.