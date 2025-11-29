Foerster scored a goal with his lone shot of the game in Friday's 4-3 shootout win over the Islanders.

Foerster has found the back of the net in four of the Flyers' last five games, tallying five goals on 11 shots over that span. With 12 points across 19 regular-season contests to date, Foerster seems to be on pace to hover around the 45-point mark. For what it's worth, he posted 43 points in 81 regular-season appearances in 2024-25.