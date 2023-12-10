Foerster logged an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.

Foerster saw a four-game point streak end Thursday in Arizona, but it didn't take him long to find another point. He helped out on Travis Konecny's first goal Saturday. Foerster has adjusted fairly well to his first NHL campaign, racking up 11 points, 55 shots on net, 20 hits, 16 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 26 appearances. The 21-year-old winger should continue to see top-six minutes. He has not posted a minus rating since Nov. 4.