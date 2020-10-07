Foerster was drafted 23rd overall by the Flyers at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Tuesday.

Foerster put up 80 points with the Barrie Colts last season and that included 36 goals -- the boy can snipe. His one-timer is devastating. Foerster's skating has come a long way, but it's still not quite NHL league average. But he's a farm boy who isn't afraid of hard work and he'll invest on improving his wheels. When he does, he'll step into a scoring role right away. Foerster could put up 35 goals with ease and maybe even more. We like him and will be watching his growth carefully.