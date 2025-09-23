Foerster (elbow) practiced with the non-game group in a regular jersey Tuesday, Charlie O'Connor of PHLY Sports reports.

Foerster should probably still be considered questionable heading into Thursday's preseason game against Washington, but at least he is trending in the right direction. Assuming the 23-year-old winger is cleared ahead of Opening Night against the Panthers on Oct. 9, he should fill a top-six role while seeing minutes with one of the power-play units. Look for him to challenge for the 30-goal threshold this year after racking up 25 in 81 regular-season games last season.