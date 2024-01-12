Foerster added an assist during Wednesday's shootout win against the Canadiens.
After a four-game point drought, Foerster has assists in two of his last three outings. The rookie has 16 points in 40 games this season, notching six points on the power play. He's earning a respectable amount of ice time, averaging 16:57 per game, with 2:44 on the man advantage.
