The Flyers announced Wednesday that Foerster underwent successful surgery on his arm Monday and is expected to miss approximately five months.

Foerster was diagnosed with an upper-body injury in early December, and he initially had a return timetable of 2-3 months when he was placed on injured reserve. However, he's slated to miss the remainder of the regular season following his surgery, and it's unclear whether he'd be able to return for a potential playoff run. Over 21 appearances to begin the regular season, Foerster recorded 10 goals, three assists, 20 hits, 18 blocked shots and 18 PIM while averaging 17:27 of ice time.