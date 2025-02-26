Foerster had a goal and two assists in a 6-1 win over the Penguins on Tuesday.

Foerster has three goals and two assists in his last five games, and he now has 16 goals (28 points) in 58 games. He's on pace to best his 20-goal, 33-point career marks from last season, and he could deliver 40 points for the orange and black. Foerster is developing well in Philly, but his fantasy value remains restricted until he starts to add more consistency to his game. There are plenty of 40-point wingers in the NHL.