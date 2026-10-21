Foerster (hand) will be a game-time decision ahead of Wednesday's clash with Buffalo, Jackie Spiegel of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Foerster got some work in with the Flyers during the morning skate, but he wasn't a full participant, raising doubts regarding his availability Wednesday. The 24-year-old winger is currently mired in a six-game pointless streak and has just one goal in 10 games to start the year. After being limited to just 29 regular-season games last year, there was some hope Foerseter would get back to being a 40-point producer, but that mark could be hard to hit if he doesn't start racking up points soon.