Foerster (lower body) is a game-time decision for Wednesday's clash against Edmonton, per Charlie O'Connor of PHLY Sports.

Foerster has missed Philadelphia's past four games because of the injury. He has four goals and seven points in 11 appearances in 2025-26. If Foerster ends up returning against the Oilers, then he'll probably serve in a middle-six capacity. His return would likely also lead to Carl Grundstrom being a healthy scratch.