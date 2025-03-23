Foerster recorded an assist, six shots on goal, five hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Stars.

Foerster snapped a five-game point drought with the helper. He's been limited to three assists over his last 12 games, though he has added 28 shots, 23 hits and a minus-6 rating in that span. Foerster's still in a top-six role and is now at 31 points, 117 shots, 61 hits, 46 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating through 70 contests overall. He brings more than just offense to the table in fantasy, but managers will still likely want to see his name on the scoresheet more regularly.