Foerster scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to Carolina.

Foerster got his first NHL goal early in the second period in his fifth NHL game. Morgan Frost slid a pass between players to him, and he beat Frederik Andersen to draw the Flyers to within one at 2-1. Foerster picked up a power-play assist late in the second when he wired a shot that Andersen stopped, but Noah Cates grabbed the rebound and stuffed it home. The pride of Alliston, Ontario had 19 goals and 39 points in 57 AHL games prior to his call-up this week.