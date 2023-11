Foerster notched an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 6-3 win over the Ducks.

Foerster helped out on Cam Atkinson's first-period marker. The assist snapped a six-game point drought for Foerster, who has maintained a top-six role despite the scoring slump. The 21-year-old winger is up to three helpers, 28 shots on net, a plus-3 rating, eight hits, seven blocked shots and four PIM through 13 contests this season.