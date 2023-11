Foerster scored the only goal of the shootout in a 1-0 win over the Islanders on Saturday.

The pride of Alliston, Ontario beat Ilya Sorokin glove side in the fourth round of the shootout to secure the win. Foerster has carved out a permanent gig with the Flyers at just 21, and he has put up one goal and three assists in 20 games so far.