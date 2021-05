Foerster (upper body) was injured Wednesday versus AHL Binghamton, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Foerster is expected to miss this weekend's games with the injury. The 19-year-old has endured a tough season -- he missed a month earlier in the campaign with a fractured shinbone. A first-round pick from 2020, Foerster may need additional time in the minors before getting a shot with the big club.