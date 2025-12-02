Foerster sustained an upper-body injury during Monday's home game versus the Penguins and will not return.

Foerster was hurt on a one-timer attempt in the middle frame and skated to the bench holding his right shoulder, according to Will James of Philly Hockey Now. It was a non-contact injury, so fantasy managers should brace for the worst with respect to Foerster's outlook going forward, at least in the short term. If Foerster is forced to miss any additional time, Matvei Michkov could move up to a top-six role, while Nicolas Deslauriers would be a candidate to rejoin the lineup. The Flyers could also roll with 11 forwards and seven blueliners, which would see Egor Zamula get some playing time.