Foerster scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Wild.

Foerster sparked the Flyers' third-period comeback with his goal. The winger is warming up again with a goal and two assists over his last four contests. He's played in a middle-six role for much of the campaign, earning six goals, 17 points, 90 shots on net, 32 hits and a plus-3 rating through 41 appearances.