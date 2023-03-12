Foerster was loaned to AHL Lehigh Valley on Sunday, Giana Han of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Foerster logged 16:50 of ice time in Saturday's 5-1 loss to Pittsburgh after making his NHL debut in Thursday's 1-0 defeat versus Carolina. His demotion could bode well for the availability of Wade Allison (undisclosed) or Brendan Lemieux (undisclosed) ahead of Tuesday's game against Vegas.