Foerster scored a goal in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to Carolina in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Second Round.

It was his first career NHL playoff goal (10 games). Foerster and the Flyers scored just five goals in the four-game sweep by the Canes. This postseason was a valuable experience for the inexperienced orange and black. Watch for the pride of Alliston, Ontario to be healthy and ready to take his goal scoring to the next level in 2026-27. Foerster had 13 in just 29 games in 2025-26, but 25 in 81 the year before.