Foerster scored a goal on the lone shot he took in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to Utah.

Foerster lit the lamp just under five minutes into the second period off a feed from captain Sean Couturier. His goal stood as the go-ahead tally until Utah's Dylan Guenther scored two straight to steal the win from Philadelphia. The 23-year-old winger is up to 14 goals, 24 points and 82 shots on net in 54 games this season. Tuesday's goal was Foerster's first point since Jan. 24, ending a five-game drought. The winger's third year in the NHL has had many ups and downs but he remains on pace to set a new career high for points in a season. While more consistent options are likely available on the waiver wire, Foerster's upside and middle-six minutes make him a solid play in fantasy for the time being.