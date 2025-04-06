Foerster scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Canadiens.

Foerster is surging with three goals and three assists over his last seven contests. He's seen top-line minutes in that span, as well as a place on the first power-play unit. The 23-year-old winger is up to 19 goals, 36 points, 127 shots on net, 71 hits, 52 blocked shots, 45 PIM and a minus-12 rating across 76 appearances. He's one away from his second straight 20-goal campaign, and he's already set a career high in points in his second full season, showing modest year-over-year growth.