Foerster scored a goal and added three hits in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Senators.

Foerster scored 29 seconds into the game, but that goal was the only one Linus Ullmark gave up. It continues Foerster's excellent start to the year, which has seen him rack up three goals and three helpers, as well as 13 shots, five hits and a plus-6 rating, over seven appearances. Foerster should have no trouble maintaining a top-six job as long as he's playing at this level, and he should be on the radar for fantasy managers who were hesitant to draft him after he missed part of camp while recovering from an elbow infection.