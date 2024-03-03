Foerster scored twice Saturday in a 4-2 win over Ottawa.

Both goals came in the final minute of the second period. Foerster put the Flyers up 2-1 at 19:13 when he jumped on a loose puck off a face-off and wired a wrist shot past Mads Sogaard from above the left circle. He then scored five-hole on a penalty shot at 19:58 to push the score to 3-1; the goal stood as the winner. Foerster has been a goal machine lately, putting up nine goals (ten points) on 24 shots in his last nine games. He's now tied with Dmitri Voronkov for third among rookies in goals with 16.