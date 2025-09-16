Foerster (elbow) could be cleared for contact in about a week, according to Charlie O'Connor of PHLY Sports on Tuesday.

Foerster should participate in the Flyers' exhibition schedule after getting the green light. He had an offseason procedure to address an infection in his elbow. The 23-year-old forward accounted for 25 goals, 43 points, 142 shots on net and 75 hits across 81 regular-season appearances in 2024-25. Foerster remains on track to be available for Opening Night against the Islanders on Oct. 9.