Foerster (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.

The Flyers announced Tuesday that Foerster is expected to miss the next 2-3 months, so his placement on injured reserve isn't surprising. He has 10 goals and 13 points in 21 outings this season. Matvei Michkov should see an increase in his workload due to Foerster's absence.

