Foerster scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-1 victory over Winnipeg.

Foerster opened the scoring 3:37 into the first period, directing a feed from Ryan Poehling past Laurent Brossoit on the rush to give the Flyers an early 1-0 lead. The 22-year-old Foerster is up to 10 goals in his first full NHL season, with five coming in his last 11 games. He's up to 21 points overall through 51 games in a bottom-six role this season.