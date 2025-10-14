Flyers' Tyson Foerster: Opens scoring Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Foerster scored a goal in Monday's 5-2 win over the Panthers.
Foerster has opened the season on a three-game point streak. He has a goal, two assists, six shots on net and a plus-4 rating so far while filling a top-six role. The 23-year-old winger increased his offense from 33 points in 2023-24 to 43 points in 2024-25, and he's poised to take another step up this year.
