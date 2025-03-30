Foerster scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist and added two PIM in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Sabres.

Foerster earned his first multi-point effort in over a month -- his last was a three-point game Feb. 25 versus the Penguins. The 23-year-old winger has two goals and three assists over his last five contests as he looks to finish the year strong. Overall, he's produced a career-high 35 points (18 goals, 17 assists) with 126 shots on net, 69 hits, 51 blocked shots, 45 PIM and a minus-10 rating over 74 outings.