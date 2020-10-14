Foerster signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Flyers on Wednesday.

The Flyers just selected Foerster with the 23rd overall pick of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. The 18-year-old Canadian spent the 2019-20 campaign with the Barrie Colts of the OHL, racking up 36 goals and 44 helpers in 62 contests. The 6-foot-2 forward was considered to have one of the best shots in this year's draft class, so he definitely has the upside to develop into a valuable fantasy asset, but he's at least a few years away from making a major contribution at the NHL level.