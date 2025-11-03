Foerster (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Monday, retroactive to Nov. 1.

Foerster was already slated to miss the Flyers' next few games after getting hurt while blocking a shot against the Maple Leafs on Saturday, so it isn't very surprising to see him land on injured reserve. Owen Tippett or Rodrigo Abols will likely move up the lineup in Foerster's absence, while defenseman Emil Andrae was recalled from AHL Lehigh Valley on Monday.