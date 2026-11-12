Foerster scored a power-play goal on three shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Foerster cut Philadelphia's deficit to 2-1 late in the second period, converting a feed from Owen Tippett for his fourth goal of the season. The winger continues to receive opportunities on the Flyers' power play, giving him a potential avenue to improve his offensive production. However, Philadelphia's inconsistent scoring remains a concern for his fantasy reliability. Six points in 20 games in a first-line role won't help his case, though.