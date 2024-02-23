Foerster (lower body) is practicing in a regular jersey Friday, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.

Foerster has missed the last four games after he was injured blocking a shot versus Seattle on Feb. 10. The 22-year-old has 10 goals and 21 points in 52 games this season. He will likely play on the third line -- alongside Ryan Poehling and Noah Cates -- upon his return to the lineup. The Flyers sent Olle Lycksell to the minors Friday, suggesting Foerster would be able to return Saturday versus the Rangers.