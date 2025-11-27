Foerster scored a goal and blocked three shots in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Panthers.

Foerster's picked up four goals over his last four games, and his latest tally was a clutch one. He scored with 46 seconds left in the third period, giving the Flyers their first lead of the contest, and his goal stood as the game-winner. On the year, the 23-year-old winger has eight goals, including two game-winners, three assists, 36 shots, 17 hits, 15 blocked shots, 16 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 18 appearances.