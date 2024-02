Foerster (lower body) may not be available to play Monday versus the Coyotes after blocking a shot in Saturday's 3-2 win over Seattle, according to Adam Kimelman of NHL.com.

Head coach John Tortorella isn't sure if Foerster will be ready to play in Monday's contest. The 22-year-old forward did not take part in the morning skate, which isn't an encouraging sign. Foerster, who has 10 goals and 21 points in 52 games this season, might be replaced by Olle Lycksell in the lineup versus Arizona.