Foerster (elbow) will be in the lineup for Monday's exhibition matchup against Boston, per Charlie O'Connor of PHLY Sports.

Foerster will make his preseason debut after recovering from an offseason procedure to address an infection in his elbow. He produced 25 goals, 43 points, 142 shots on net and 75 hits across 81 regular-season appearances in 2024-25. Foerster will probably occupy a top-six role this campaign while seeing plenty of action on the power play.