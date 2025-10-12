Foerster notched an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.

Foerster missed time in training camp while getting back to 100 percent after dealing with an elbow infection that required a procedure. The 23-year-old winger has filled a third-line role to start 2025-26, and he's earned an assist in each of the first two games. He's added five shots on net and a plus-2 rating. The Flyers' top three lines are still fairly interchangeable, so Foerster remains in a good spot to build on his 25-goal, 43-point campaign from 2024-25.