Foerster (leg) is in the lineup for AHL Lehigh Valley on Wednesday, Phantoms radio broadcaster Bob Rotruck reports.

Foerster missed nearly a month with a fractured shinbone. The 19-year-old winger had 80 points in 62 games for OHL Barrie in 2019-20. A first-round pick from 2020, Foerster probably won't be a factor in the big club's plans this year.