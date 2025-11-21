Foerster scored a goal, took three shots and added a hit in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blues.

Foerster evened things up for the Flyers at the 11:49 mark of the third period with a slap shot. The winger missed four games in a row from Nov. 2-Nov. 8 due to a lower body injury, and this was his first goal since returning from the IR. On the season, Foerster has five goals and eight total points across 15 outings. He should continue to find ways to produce as long as he remains in a top-six role in the lineup.