Foerster scored a goal on four shots, added two hits and blocked two shots in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Canadiens.

Foerster snapped a month-long goal drought -- he had been limited to four assists over the last 14 games of John Tortorella's tenure as head coach. The change behind the bench, currently with interim head coach Brad Shaw, may lead to a bit more freedom for some of the Flyers' top scorers. Foerster has 17 goals and 33 points in 73 outings this season, matching his point total from his 77-game sample as a rookie last year. He's added 124 shots on net, 69 hits, 51 blocked shots, 43 PIM and a minus-11 rating in 2024-25.