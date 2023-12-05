Foerster found the back of the net in a 2-1 overtime win over Pittsburgh on Monday.

That marker extended Foerster's scoring streak to four games, giving him four goals and six points over that span. The 21-year-old hadn't accomplished much offensively going into this hot streak, supplying just a goal and four points over his first 20 contests this campaign. Taken with the No. 23 overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, Foerster has significant offensive upside, so this recent stretch might just be a taste of what he'll provide in the long run. It helps that the Flyers are deploying him on their first line and top power-play unit.