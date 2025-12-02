Flyers' Tyson Foerster: Set to miss substantial time
Foerster (upper body) will be out for 2-3 months, the team announced Tuesday.
More details regarding Foerster's injury may be revealed if the team decides to announce what the results of the winger's MRI are. The 23-year-old is now slated to be out until at least early February, though it seems probable that will be longer if the club decides to hold him out through the Olympic break. The Flyers have just two games during the first week of February before the NHL's two-week halt in the schedule in the middle of the month.
