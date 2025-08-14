Foerster (elbow) is expected to be ready for Opening Night against the Islanders on Oct. 9, Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now reports Thursday.

Foerster suffered his elbow injury at the IIHF World Championship, which raised doubts regarding his availability to start the season with the Flyers. Once given the all-clear, the winger could push for a top-six role, especially given the lack of experienced depth at forward. Barring a significant drop off in his production, Foerster should be capable of reaching both the 25-goal and 40-point thresholds this year, marks he hit in 2024-25.