Foerster scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Foerster set up Noah Cates for a game-tying goal midway through the third period, then scored another equalizer himself with 1:44 left to send the contest to overtime. With six points over his last three games, Foerster is quite hot all of a sudden, which has led to his ice time going on the rise. He's still listed on the third line but has seen more top-six minutes recently. The winger is at nine goals, 16 points, 53 shots on net, 20 hits, 31 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 33 outings overall.