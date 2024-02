Foerster (lower body) is not in the lineup for Saturday's Stadium Series game versus the Devils, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Foerster will miss his third straight game with the injury. He was only expected to miss a few more days as of last Wednesday, so it's possible he is available for the Flyers' road game in Chicago on Wednesday. The Flyers will go with seven defensemen and 11 forwards in Saturday's game.