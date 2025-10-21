Foerster scored a power-play goal in Monday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.

Foerster has been consistent early in the season, getting on the scoresheet in five of six games. This was his first power-play point of the campaign. He's at two goals, three assists, 12 shots on net and a plus-5 rating while occupying a middle-six role. If he keeps going at this pace, he'll have no trouble surpassing his career-high 43 points from last season.