Foerster scored two goals in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Bruins.

He got the Flyers on the board late in the second period before adding another tally in the third, but his team was already in a 5-0 hole. It was Foerster's first multi-point performance since Dec. 2, and on the second the 2020 first-round pick has nine goals and 20 points through 49 games in his first full NHL season.